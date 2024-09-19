Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster: How to take 1,000 PP humorous shot for Kent's photo challenge

For those heading into Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for the first time, Kent's photography challenge may prove a touch tricky to figure out. It has seen some changes since it's original iteration, swapping out a request for an erotic shot for a funny shot. This means you've got to figure out how to score a humorous photo worth at least 1,000 PP. This guide will take you through how to get a 1,000 PP humorous photo and complete Kent's photo challenge .

Below, we'll guide you through exactly how to get a 1,000 PP humorous photo in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, showing exactly where to take the picture and little tricks you can do to make it a lot easier. It doesn't take a lot of leg work at all, and can all be finished inside the Paradise Plaza where Kent is located.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to complete Kent's Photo challenge in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

So, there are two main ways to do this challenge. You can do it the way the game hints at, by placing funny hats on a group of zombies then taking a photo of them while they wander around blind. Or, alternatively, you can snap a picture of a specific survivor who just so happens to appear before the photo challenge hand-in time. Either way works and doesn't require much work.

Let's start with the intended way, which also happens to be the method you can do the moment you accept Kent's challenge. From the upper level of the Paradise Plaza where you meet Kent, head down to the ground floor and cross over to Child's Play. Inside, you'll find a stack of Servebot helmets. When these are placed on zombies head, they provide a humorous bonus to photos of affected zombies, and there are more than enough here to hit 1,000 PP.

Take a picture of like 5 of these guys at once. | Image credit: VG247

What you should do is simple. Grab these hats and start placing them on a grouped up zombies near the store. Make sure these zombies are close to eachother, as you'll want to take a photo of all of the zombies you stick hats on at once. When you do this 5-6 times you should be able to take a photo of all these zombies for an easy 1,000 PP humorous photo.

If you're struggling, you can also make use of certain magazines to make the PP milestone easier to hit. The Wartime photography magazine found inside the ground floor Entrance Plaza book store provides a base PP boost to photos you take. You can access this store after the mandatory story boss fight in the Entrance Plaza.

What if you don't want to do this? Well, there's an easy alternative on day 2. Just before the Photo Challenge hand-in, you'll get a call from Otis that a rather hungry survivor is inside the Jill#s Sandwiches in the Paradise Plaza mere steps from where Kent will be waiting. This guy is Ronald, and he'll require some food or drink to come with you. Give him any food or drink and he'll shovel it down his mouth. Taking a picture of him while he does so provides a huge PP bonus on a humorous photo, which is exactly what Kent needs. You can then walk upstairs with Ronald in tow and wait for Kent.

Snap a picture at the right time for a big PP payoff | Image credit: VG247

Using either of these methods, you should be able to proceed to the next stage of Kent's little story line. That'll come the next day, so you'll have plenty of time to kill until Kent will show up again.