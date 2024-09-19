Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster zombie genocider walkthrough

One of the hardest achievements or challenges in the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is zombie genocider, which requires you to kill 53,945 zombies within a single playthrough of the main story or infinite survivor mode. It's obviously incredibly difficult to do so the regular way, but with this Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster zombie genocider guide we'll take you through the best way to tackle it.

Below, we'll break down what you'll want to do prior to taking on the challenge, as well as the loop of actions you'll want to take in order to maximize your zombie killing journey. We'll also talk about the reward you get, as it's a doozie.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster zombie genocider guide

The central foundation of this challenge is found below ground, in the maitanence tunnels below the mall. There, loads of zombies are stacked up in ideal clumps for zombie killers. As such, to prep for this challenge, we'll need to make sure getting in and out of the tunnels is as simple as possible.

At your earliest conveniance, you'll want to head to the central storage room in the tunnels. Here, you can find a key for the tunnels, which lets you access them from any upper area of the mall. This will allow you to leave and re-enter the tunnels every now and again to reset your zombie crusade - we'll dive into the significance of doing so a little later.

Go here! | Image credit: VG247

Once you have it, you can begin your journey to 53,495 zombie kills. If you're attempting this in a regular playthrough of the zombie, you'll have to forego saving survivors or completing the main story. You can actually fail main missions without hitting a game over screen for the most part, so feel free to ignore meeting Brad in the Food Court early on in the first day (leaving him to die, but don't worry about that) and dedicate yourself to zombie killing.

In the infinite mode, all you have to focus on is keeping yourself alive. Grabbing some food boost magazines and a stock of food is a good idea between runs through the tunnels. For what it's worth, we believe it's easier to attempt this challenge in the regular playthrough, but to each their own!

Once you have the key, you can engage in the zombie killing loop. This entails getting in a vehicle, going down into the tunnels, running over as many zombies as you can, then leaving the tunnels when you have no nearby vehicles to jump into after your cars break down. When you leave the tunnels via the main exit to the park or via a door up to the many plazas above, all the cars below respawn. As such, leaving and re-entering the tunnels is key to maximising your time killing zombies.

Spare trucks and cars can be found in most parking spots beneath the various plazas across the tunnels. Not all of these are drivable, but many of them are. What you're aiming to do is run over as many zombies as possible, aiming specifically at big clumps of zombies rather than scatterings of leftover enemies, then driving towards a replacement vehicle when you notice your car is nearly broken. Once broken, hop in a new car and begin again. You should then leave the tunnels when either you're out of cars, or the number of zombies down in the tunnels have been largely wiped out.

Just do this for hours. | Image credit: VG247

Once you get this loop figured out, buckle up for the long haul. Hitting 53k zombie kills is a long stretch, so be sure to grab some food and drinks irl and get comfy. In terms of in-game stuff to bring along, some in-game food and drink is a good idea! Just in case you get caught in an explosion or eaten. Also, save every now and again. I can't convey enough how heartbreaking it is to lose 10,000 + kills worth of progress due to a powercut or bad play.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster zombie genocider reward

Once you finally complete zombie genocider, you're rewarded with the wonderful Megaman blaster, just like in the original game. This weapon is by far the best in the game, with loads of shots stored up and overwhelming damage able to kill bosses in only a few hits. Once you get this, it pretty much makes the game a joke. So consider it a final congratulatory prize, and consider not using it if you opt into doing this challenge before actually beating the game. It can somewhat alter the intended difficulty.