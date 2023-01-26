If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BETRAYAL

Dead by Daylight’s adds new Tome and Resident Evil cosmetics

The Dark Ages continue to haunt Dead by Daylight.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
Ada Wong and Jill Valentine in Lunar New Year cosmetics in Dead by Daylight

It’s time for a deeper look into the Dark Ages, as Dead by Daylight has added an all-new Tome — Tome 14: BETRAYAL — that is also a direct continuation of its most recent chapter, Forged in Fog.

Take a look at the trailer for Dead by Daylight's Forged in Fog chapter here.

The Forged in Fog chapter introduced new Killer, The Knight, and survivor, Vittorio Toscano to the game. And this brand-new Tome serves to tell more medieval-themed tales surrounding them. As a part of the Tome and all the quests within it, players will be able to earn medieval-inspired cosmetics and more.

Alongside Tome 14: BETRAYAL, Dead by Daylight is also hosting a Lunar New Year event and celebrating the occasion with an in-game event known as The Moonlight Burrow. This means maps will be adorned in seasonal decorations, boosted Bloodpoints will be available, and even more cosmetic rewards can be earnt.

Throughout each game, players will be able to find Paper Lanterns which will give them a speed buff, and Red Envelopes, which will grant cosmetic and Bloodpoint rewards.

Last, but not least, Dead by Daylight’s Lunar New Year celebrations are teaming up with one of its most popular collaborations, Resident Evil. The Resident Evil x Lunar New Year collection will feature new cosmetics for Jill Valentine and Ada Wong, as well as an all-new outfit for The Blight.

There’ll also be The Moonlight Burrow collection, which has cosmetics for both Feng Min and Vittorio Toscano. Behaviour Interactive has also said that there are more collections to come soon.

Will you be celebrating Lunar New Year amidst the fog? For more on Dead by Daylight, don’t forget to check out what codes are available to redeem.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch