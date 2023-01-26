Dead by Daylight’s adds new Tome and Resident Evil cosmetics

It’s time for a deeper look into the Dark Ages, as Dead by Daylight has added an all-new Tome — Tome 14: BETRAYAL — that is also a direct continuation of its most recent chapter, Forged in Fog.

Take a look at the trailer for Dead by Daylight's Forged in Fog chapter here.

The Forged in Fog chapter introduced new Killer, The Knight, and survivor, Vittorio Toscano to the game. And this brand-new Tome serves to tell more medieval-themed tales surrounding them. As a part of the Tome and all the quests within it, players will be able to earn medieval-inspired cosmetics and more.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Alongside Tome 14: BETRAYAL, Dead by Daylight is also hosting a Lunar New Year event and celebrating the occasion with an in-game event known as The Moonlight Burrow. This means maps will be adorned in seasonal decorations, boosted Bloodpoints will be available, and even more cosmetic rewards can be earnt.

Throughout each game, players will be able to find Paper Lanterns which will give them a speed buff, and Red Envelopes, which will grant cosmetic and Bloodpoint rewards.

Last, but not least, Dead by Daylight’s Lunar New Year celebrations are teaming up with one of its most popular collaborations, Resident Evil. The Resident Evil x Lunar New Year collection will feature new cosmetics for Jill Valentine and Ada Wong, as well as an all-new outfit for The Blight.

There’ll also be The Moonlight Burrow collection, which has cosmetics for both Feng Min and Vittorio Toscano. Behaviour Interactive has also said that there are more collections to come soon.

Will you be celebrating Lunar New Year amidst the fog? For more on Dead by Daylight, don’t forget to check out what codes are available to redeem.