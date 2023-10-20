Cult Of The Lamb and Monster Prom devs announce a surprise Halloween crossover

Halloween is almost upon us, and even if you're too old for trick-or-treating, there's still one underappreciated tradition kids of all ages get to enjoy. I refer to the special time of year when indie devs — especially those whose works have spooky themes — get together to plan elaborate cameos in one another's games.

The latest left-field collaboration in this vein is between roguelike cult management simulator Cult Of The Lamb and multiplayer survival game slash dating sim Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip:

Both games were originally released in 2022 and are no strangers to collaborations: the Monster Prom franchise has previously featured crossover content from Among Us and Helltaker, while making its own cameo in Max Gentlemen: Sexy Business; while Cult Of The Lamb mutually crossed over with Don't Starve Together for a recent collaboration. Truly there's something for just about everyone on that list, although clearly being massively horny and/or fighting for your life are popular themes in fantasy-flavoured indies.

Collaboration content of this type is typically free, and indeed this one is no exception, with the official Cult Of The Lamb crossover being made available to all owners of Monster Roadtrip via an update scheduled for October 26th. The update will add the titular Lamb to the game's pool of NPC hitchhikers, who can join the player's roadtrip party as companions with unique stat boosts to help (or hinder) your survival on the road, and who also double up as potential romantic partners in the game's dating sim sections.

No word yet on exactly what skills the Lamb will bring to the party, although the official announcement on Cult Of The Lamb's Twitter declares that they are the perfect roadtrip companion: "I'm polite, funny, and I have a devoted following who would kill for me. Plus, I know plenty of great car games!"

On their side, Monster Prom developers Beautiful Glitch have outlined that the new crossover content will give the Lamb "their own conversations, road event, ending, and more!" This basically confirms that the Lamb will be romanceable, which honestly is nowhere near the weirdest thing to happen in either of these games, so let's not worry too much about that right now.

The Cult Of The Lamb crossover update arrives for free in Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip — available via Steam, GOG, Humble, and Nintendo Switch — on October 26th.