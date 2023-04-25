Cult of the Lamb's free DLC has launched, with new enemies and deeper combat

Shown off during last week's Indie World Showcase from Nintendo, Cult of the Lamb has received a major content update packed with new features, for free.

Coined ‘Relics of the Old Faith’, the free update to the roguelike boasts new enemies, deeper combat, and plenty of other features that players will be pleased to see.

Check out what the 'Relics of the Old Faith' update is all about right here.

To entice new players into the world of Cult of the Lamb and this DLC, developer Massive Monster has also discounted the base game by 35%.

If you’re curious as to what exactly ‘Relics of the Old Faith’ is adding to Cult of the Lamb, look no further. There’s an entirely new storyline to embark on following completion of the base game, and with it are dozens more collectibles, upgrades, and character encounters; 37 new Relics, new Sermon upgrades, new Crusades, new encounters, a new character, new Tarot Cards, critters, and buildings have all been added for you to discover.

This is far from it, either. There’s a photo mode, new enemies and mini-bosses, and even forgotten commandment stones that players can use to unlock doctrines that they didn’t previously choose. There’ll also be more special followers, a form of purgatory, new fleeces, necklaces, and plenty of new combat rooms.

The list just keeps on going, making it safe to say that the ‘Relics of the Old Faith’ DLC will not be letting any Cult of the Lamb fans down. There’s content galore to discover if you’ve finished your game, and if you’re yet to try Cult of the Lamb, there’s plenty of content worth diving in for.

There are also new accessibility options, including the ability to change numerals, use dyslexic fonts, and more, so the game can be adjusted to suit you. And as ever, Massive Monster have dished out some bug fixes to make the game a smoother experience for all.

Have you been playing Cult of the Lamb? Let us know if you’ll be checking out the ‘Relics of the Old Faith’ DLC anytime soon!