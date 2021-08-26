Massive Monster and Devolver Digital announced Cult of the Lamb yesterday during gamescom Opening Night Live.

Cult of the Lamb finds you running a cult in a "crumbling world of ritual and ruin," and features a gameplay loop of base building and dungeon crawling.

The game puts you in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by a stranger, and you must repay your debt by building a following in his name.

In order to repay said debut, you will start your own cult in a land of false prophets, while wandering through various regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers while spreading your word.

With every excursion into the realm you will find an increasing number of new enemies, as well as rival cults whose leaders must be defeated in order to absorb their power.

On returning to your base you must fulfill the needs of your followers in order to receive their devotion. Here, you will use resources to build new structures, perform rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your followers.

As their devotion grows, so will your power, allowing you to venture further into the forest and discover more of its secrets.

The decisions you make as a leader will determine how your followers see you - which means you can be loved or feared.

Cult of the Lamb will release in early 2022 for PC and consoles.