The iconic anime studio behind series like Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia is getting a Crunchyroll documentary

The anime streaming service Crunchyroll is releasing a documentary all about the iconic Studio Bones tomorrow.

It's a bit hard to accurately cover just how many hits Bones had produced over the years. Fullmetal Alchemist, both the original and Brotherhood, Ouran High School Host Club, Soul Eater, Space Dandy, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100 - the list truly goes on. They've truly made some of the best anime around, and now, to celebrate the studio's 25th anniversary, Crunchyroll is releasing a four part documentary titled Bones 25: Dreaming Forward, and you'll be able to check it out tomorrow, February 13.

As announced on Crunchyroll's own website, you'll be able to check out the short doc series on its streaming service, with each episode running about 24-minutes long, respectively titled "The History of Bones," Style and Originality," "Successful Adaptation" and "Metallic Rouge: The Future of Bones." For some context there, Metallic: Rouge is the studio's latest anime series, created specifically for its own anniversary.

Crunchyroll shares that "Over 30 personalities have been interviewed in the process, including president Masahiko Minami, Mob Psycho 100 author ONE, director Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy), Bungo Stray Dogs creator Kafka Asagiri and Metallic Rouge staff members Motonobu Hori (director) and Yutaka Izubuchi (conceptual author and series composition writer)."

Bones president Masahiko Minami said of the studio that they "wanted to build a place where we could find new forms of expression, new genres, and new themes through creation. Looking back, it was with great joy and gratitude that I rediscovered the works we have been creating with our wonderful friends."

The documentary is sounding like a great way to learn about a contemporary industry tentpole, I'll certainly be checking it out as soon as I can - here's hoping we got a look at what's next from the studio too.