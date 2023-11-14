Coral Island, Persona 5 Tactica, and more close out November on Game Pass

The final batch of Game Pass titles for November have been announced, including some you already knew were coming to the service.

Kicking thing off today is Coral Island. Developed by Stairway Games and published by Humble Games, the game finds you leaving the big city and starting life over on a farm. You'll spend your days tending crops, nurturing animals, and building a bond with the natural world around you. You will also help revitalize the nearby town and its surrounding coral reefs and forge relationships with over 70 others who call Coral Island home. There are even 28 different folks to date if you're feeling a bit lonely. Coral Island is available for cloud and Xbox Series X/S.

Throw off the yoke of big city life and become a farmer in Coral Island.

Persona 5 Tactica arrives on the service on November 17 for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, the Phantom Thieves have somehow wandered into a strange realm where everyone is living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, the group finds themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help. Featuring an all-new story, the series returns with well-known characters, and new allies and foes, tasking you with assembling a team of heroes and leading an uprising against oppressive armies. Additional Personas will become available to summon in-game.

The month closes out with Dune: Spice Wars for cloud and console on November 28 alongside Rollerdrome.

Already available with PC Game Pass, Dune: Spice Wars is the 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of Northgard is set in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe, In tm yo must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

From the developers of the OlliOlli series, Rollerdrome is set in the year 2030 in a world ruled by corporations that distract the populace with a brutal bloodsport. In this BAFTA award-winning third-person action shooter-skater, all kills net health, and pulling off tricks and grinds provides you with ammunition. You will need to do whatever it takes to become the Rollerdrome champion if you want to unravel the mysteries behind the Matterhorn corporation’s true intentions.

Leaving Game Pass

As always, some games are leaving the service with the addition of new titles. Four titles are EA Play games, so if you don't have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you may not have even known they were available.

You have until November 30 to play the following games: Anvil, Battlefield 1943 (EA Play), Battlefield: Bad Company (EA Play), Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (EA Play), Disc Room, Eastward, and Grid (EA Play).