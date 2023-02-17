If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Civilization 7 is currently in the works at Firaxis

The news follows the departure of Jake Solomon, creative director of the XCOM franchise.

The next mainline game in the storied turn-based strategy series Civilization is in development.

2K Games made the short announcement alongside news that Firaxis Games' chief operating officer Heather Hazen was to studio head.

Civilization 6 - Leader Pass Announcement Trailer

As studio head, Hazen will manage the studios' development teams using their 22 years of experience in gaming and entertainment. Hazen joined Firaxis in 2020 as COO, having worked prior at Epic Games as the executive producer on Fortnite. Hazen was also executive producer for Plants vs. Zombies and Bejeweled while at PopCap Games.

Hazen’s promotion comes as Firaxis' longtime studio head, Steve Martin, leaves the studio after 25 years with the organization.

Another long-time staffer leaving the firm is the creative director of the XCOM franchise and Marvel's Midnight Suns, Jake Solomon. After over two decades at Firaxis Games, Soloman helped revitalize the tactical turn-based genre with the releases of XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM 2, and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

“I’m embarking on a new chapter; however, I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my dreams at Firaxis Games,” said Solomon.

“I’m thankful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns and to my development and publishing partners who helped bring those games to life.”

