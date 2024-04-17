Skip to main content
IN ANGER

Chainsaw Man creator's Look Back get its first trailer, and its already my favourite film of the year

The film is yet to receive an international release date.

A close-up of Kyomoto and Fujino, two girls wearing winter outfits, in Look Back.
Image credit: Studio Durian/ Tatsuki Fujimoto
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

The first trailer for Look Back, an anime film based on a one-shot from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, is finally here, and it looks ridiculously good.

Back in February, it was announced that one of Fujimoto's best (and saddest) one-shots, Look Back, would be getting a movie adaptation, the first of the Chainsaw Man creator's works to be adapted for the big screen - technically the Chainsaw Man movie covering the manga's next arc was announced first, but it still doesn't' have a release date yet, whereas Look Back is due out June 28 in Japan. And late last night, at least in my timezone, the first trailer for Look Back was released, showing a film that looks so beautiful I can already anticipate it being my favourite of the year (it does help I've already read the manga, so going in I'm confident the story will hit).

Cover image for YouTube video劇場アニメ「ルックバック」本予告【6月28日（金）全国公開】
Watch on YouTube

For those that know Chainsaw Man but maybe don't know Look Back, the one-shot follows, as described by English publisher Viz Media, "the overly confident Fujino" and "the shut-in Kyomoto" who "couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together." Like how many filmmakers often end up making a film about film, this is essentially Fujimoto's version of that, but with manga - it's very much about not even a love of drawing, but a love of working hard to get better at a thing you feel so much passion for, and doing it with people you care about.

On directorial duties is Kiyotaka Oshiyama, an animator that's worked on titles like Chainsaw Man, Devilman Crybaby, Mob Psycho 100, and who's also drawn a few Pokemon trading cards too. The film is being produced through his Studio Duran, and Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida will be playing Fujino and Kyomoto respectively - this film serves as the voice acting debut for both actors.

Unfortunately, Look Back doesn't have an international release just yet, but it is out in Japan June 28, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long for it to come out over here.

