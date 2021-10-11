Check out the Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer here

Now that the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has wrapped up, developer Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision Blizzard are focusing on the single-player side of things. To that end, we've got a fancy new Story Trailer to enjoy.

The video, embedded below, gets all philosphical on us at it laments the nature of war and how harrowing it is... before going all in on showing off urban warfare on the ground, rendering combat in realistic detail and homing in on the exploits of a group of soliders. It's a bit on tonal whiplash, but that's CoD for you.

In the video, we're introduced to main character Arthur Kingsley and the team he leads: demolitions expert Lucas, pilot Wade, crack shot and sniper extraordinnaire Helena, and Richard – Kingsley's right-hand man. Freisinger – antagonist and Nazi official that had dreams of supplanting Hitler's rule in the latter days of World War II – makes an appearance in the video, too.

As we've already inferred from what we've seen of Vanguard to date, gameplay will take us all over the world and focus on both stealth and more traditional shooter gameplay.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Things have seemingly been getting from bad to worse for Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard since the State of California sued it over alleged discrimination, bullying and rampant workplace sexism. Even though the company ousted a number of higher-profile executives, including Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and the studio’s HR chief Jesse Meschuk, and brought in new faces such as Disney’s Julie Hodges to be the face of HR, many don’t believe it has done enough to address employee concerns.

The SEC agrees, and has itself kicked off an investigation into Activision Blizzard, and already subpoenaed CEO Bobby Kotick.