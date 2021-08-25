Call of Duty: Vanguard shows off campaign gameplay in new footage

After an underwhelming reveal, Call of Duty: Vanguard has returned today with a new look at its post-WW2 campaign. At gamescom Opening Night Live earlier, we got treated to a few minutes of gameplay.

The gameplay trailer takes us through one of the campaign missions in Stalingrad, where you'll be playing as Petrova, a Russian sniper fighting on the Eastern Front. As such, you can sneak behind enemies for stealth kills, or be more agile in your exploration of the map and find sniper nests, and so on.

The story apparently centers around an elite group of allied soldiers, tasked with finishing World War II for good.

This weekend, Vanguard's alpha test kicks off exclusively on PlayStation, with a beta due early September. The alpha will feature the game's new Champion Hill game mode, a mix of Gunfight, BR and classic Call of Duty. Champion Hill takes place on a map made up of four smaller sections, where different Gunfight games will be going on simultaneously.

Though there is some excitement from Call of Duty players about Vanguard, particularly given the promise of a new Warzone map and better anti-cheat, many are calling for a boycott of Activision Blizzard's games in the wake of the State of California's lawsuit against it for widespread discrimination, sexism and "frat boy culture".

The State of California just expanded the lawsuit to include non-full-time staff, and though Activision has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit in court, the publisher is seemingly feeling the heat.

In a surprise move, Activision removed its logo from Call of Duty: Vanguard trailers and all associated media, saying it was a creative decision.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.