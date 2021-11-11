Call of Duty: Vanguard patch fixes shield bug, operator and weapon challenges

Sledgehammer Games has rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: Vanguard on all platforms. The list of fixes isn't super exciting, but the patch does address a few of the problems players have been coming across since launch.

The biggest fix in this week's 1.05 update affects the combat shield, which previously did not protect players' backs when it was stowed. This has now been fixed, so you won't get shot in the back if the shield is covering it.

A number of fixes also affect unlock and challenge problems, though not the dreaded reticle-related unlock tracking. For one, weapon challenge unlock requirement should now display accurate values.

Operator challenges, which would sometimes reset after completion, should no longer do that. Speaking of which, if you find that your operator progress has been reset when you launch the game, rest assured it's only a visual bug that will resolve itself after one match.

Skin unlocks for Constanze should now also progress properly. Another neat fix in this update addresses the invisible operator bug on the MVP screen at the end of matches.

All of that concerns multiplayer, but there's a big list of Zombies fixes, too. Beyond that, there's a new playlist dubbed Trifecta Moshpit, which rotates between Dome, Das Haus, and Decoy.

Read on below for all fixes.

Campaign bug fixes

Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.

Multiplayer bug fixes

Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP bonuses, calling cards, and emblems can now redeem rewards.

Combat shield will now protect player’s backs once stowed.

Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed.

Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression.

Operator challenges no longer appear to reset after completion.

Inaccurate unlock requirements for weapon challenges now display correctly.

1911 Pistol will now progress past Level 50.

Weapons can now be accessed in the loadouts/gunsmith after Level 66.

Addressed various game crashing issues.

Fixed framerate drop and lag issues.

Addressed audio related bug.

Performance and stability improvements.

Other under the hood fixes.

Zombies bug fixes

Camo progression: all Pistol challenges can now be properly completed

Exfil: the kill count to exfil now correctly tracks zombies killed.

Bleedout meter: self-revive meter no longer fails to show progress.

Transmit: players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area.

Legendary Covenants: all players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenant options at the Altar of Covenants.

After-action report: players are no longer returned to the lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks.

Field Upgrades: addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances.

