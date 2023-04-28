There are lots of skills available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for players making their way through the game. many of which are secretly incredible in boss fights, clearing out packs of enemies, and more. As skill points don't come often (even if you grab all the force essences hidden across the map), picking the best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is important.

To help you out, we've picked out the best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that you should consider unlocking as soon as you can. With each skill, we point out exactly why it's so good, and useful scenarios for it.

Best skills in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Below are the skills we found to be the most useful during our time playing though the game, as well as the number of skill points they require.

Howling Push

Sometimes your standard force push just isn't strong enough. Whether you're looking to push enemies a godo distance backwards and off cliff or otherwise, Hwoling Push allows you to take this basic skill to the next level.

The ability to stagger larger enemies can be invaluable during boss fights, or just when fighting largerm onsters you can encounter out in the game. Gorocos are a good example - you run into them fairly early and your standard force powers won't have much effect. But with Howling Push, you can send them flying into walls and off cliffs for easy kills.

Backstep Slash

This skill uses the dual lightsaber stance, and is a fantastic option to take for both boss fight and general combat against dangerous enemies. The act of dealing damage and backing up is a tried and true tactic throughout the action game genre, so a single skill that allowsy ou to take a swipe with your lightsabers and leap away in quick succession is incredibly valubale.

If you're struggling with getting distanceb etween you and a boss you're struggling with, slap on Backstep Slash and you'll immedietly see the appeal. You'll be hesitant to put away the duel stance again.

Attunement and Survival Skills (max health and force)

This one is fairly basic. There's no skill that's as universally helpful to very player than an increase to your health and force pools. More health means you can take more hits, while more force lets you use more powerful attacks before you have to get into the thick of it and to recharge it back up again.

If you find yourself with skill points spare and no tempting force or lightsaber skills that take your fancy, slapping points into a force or health upgrade is always a good idea.

Confounded Mind

Once you gain access to force confusion, confounded mind is a outstanding skill for when you need a bit of help in tricky fights. WHile confusion doesn't work on every enemy, those it does work on will fight for longer while under your control. Great for extra damage and an aggro sponge.

In combination with this, superior confusion and confusion mastery will allow you to confuse previously unaffected enemies. It's fantastic for all players.

Teamwork

The worst thing to happen in a fight is for you to be constantly interuppted as you try to heal. Blaster fire and a slow stim charge can be powerful combination that'll get you killed.

This skill makes the process of healing faster, which is invaluable throughout the game. If you've ever found yourself overwhelmed in a fight, Teamwork is a fantastic choice.