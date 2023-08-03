Best gifts in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a cute and cosy game that's similar to the Nintendo Switch mega-hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's available for iOS devices with Apple Arcade, and lets you create your very own cuddly character that is dropped into a tropical island with other Sanrio characters.

You can befriend adorable Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Chococat and My Melody which will help you get special in-game rewards and open up extra quest options. If you want to become best buds with any of the lovable characters you can use Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts to improve your friendship level with them a bit quicker - just make sure you choose a present they'll like! If you're struggling to figure out what gifts to give, then this guide will help you pick out the perfect present.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure best gifts

Here are the best gifts you can give to all the characters in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. We have picked out the presents that will get you the best reactions from all the game's lovable characters, and raise your friendship levels with them the most.

Credit for finding the best gifts is attributed to the Hello Kitty Fandom, where you can find more information on the game’s world and characters. The following tables are based on this data.

Character Gifts Hello Kitty Red Bow Apple Pie, Strawberry Shortcake, Mama’s Apple Pie, Candied Banana Coffee Chococat Interactive History of Chocolate, Ancient Inventions Kuromi Pumpkin Spice Soda, Jack-O-Lantern, Spicy Pumpkin Latte My Melody Pink Clouds Ice Cream, Pink Latte Pompompurin Mama's Pudding, Pudding Retsuko Volcanic Guitar Hangyodon Mermaid Figure, Ruby Dreamsicle, Electric Tang, Kelpfin, Masked Wrassler, Royal Lance, Sunset Guppy, Opal Flutterfin, Amethyst Snipe, Galaxy Grouper, Midnight Pike, Sailing Charmfish Pekkle Mountain Soundtrack Badtz-maru Ultimate Joke Pizza, Pineapple Pizza Cinnamoroll Chocolate Chai, Hot Cocoa, Mocha, Spicy Pumpkin Latte Keroppi Critter Totem, Phantom Flutterby, Grassy Glowbuddy, Orchid Glowbuddy, Pumpkin Spiceler, Lily Frog, Bush Friend, Swampy Souvenir Doll Pochacco Pochacco Energy Pop, Everything Pizza Tuxedosam Designer Island Doll, Tropical Materials, Tropical Gift

Each gift has a heart rating which determines how much your friendship level will raise when you give it to a character. Presents that have a three heart rating will increase a friendship level the most, while one heart ratings are the lowest ranked presents. The gifts listed above offer either three hearts or two hearts for the accompanying character.

How to pick the perfect present in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Each character in Hello Kitty Island Adventure has their own distinct likes that you need to think about when picking out a present. You can find out what each character likes by heading to the in-game 'Friends' screen. To access this you need to:

Launch Hello Kitty Island Adventure on your device. Once you're in game select the 'Phone' button in the top right. Image credit: VG247/Sunblink Then, select 'Friends' in the 'Applications' menu. Image credit: VG247/Sunblink On the 'Friends' screen choose one of the characters. In their profile there's a 'Likes' section which lists their likes. Image credit: VG247/Sunblink

The best gifts will combine all of a character's likes into one perfect present! Just bear in mind that likes change from character to character.

To help you out we've got all of the characters' likes listed below in one easy to reference place:

Hello Kitty - Sweet fruit, baked goods, fancy items

- Sweet fruit, baked goods, fancy items Chococat - Mechanical things, books, chocolate

- Mechanical things, books, chocolate Pekkle - Musical instruments, music box, mountain bugs, crystals

- Musical instruments, music box, mountain bugs, crystals Hangyodon - Underwater items, fish, books

- Underwater items, fish, books Pompompurin - Frozen deserts, crystals, milk

- Frozen deserts, crystals, milk Keroppi - Bugs, swamp gifts, wood items

- Bugs, swamp gifts, wood items Retsuko - Hot things, musical instruments, ingots

- Hot things, musical instruments, ingots Cinnamoroll - Coffee, chocolate, spicy food

- Coffee, chocolate, spicy food My Melody - Sweet things, dreamy items

- Sweet things, dreamy items Pochacco - Sports items, healthy things, vegan food

- Sports items, healthy things, vegan food Kuromi - Sparkly things, autumnal items, spooky items

- Sparkly things, autumnal items, spooky items Tuxedosam - Books, tropical bugs and items, fancy items

- Books, tropical bugs and items, fancy items Badtz-maru - Prank items, tropical bugs and items, pizza

