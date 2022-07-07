If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Deals

Best Early Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022

Here are the best early Prime Day offers for monitors, headsets, mice and other PC accessories.
Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is running from the 12th July and ends at midnight on 13th July. Before the massive two-day sales event begins we thought we'd have a look at some early Prime Day deals for PC accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice, and monitors, on offer right now.

Below, you can find links to loads of products that have discounts before Prime Day itself. We'll update this page regularly, but make sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to help stay on top of the early Prime Day deals and also check out our main Prime Day gaming deals hub for all the best savings on PS5, Xbox and Nitendo Switch consoles, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X and Nintendo Switch games and much more.

Here are today's best early Prime Day PC deals

You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals we've covered in this guide, but you will if you want to grab a bargain on the 12th and 13th July. If you're not already a member you can grab a 30 day free-trial. If you only want Prime membership across Prime Day, make sure to cancel it before it runs out so you don't have to pay £7.99/ $12.99 a month.

Now, let's crack on with even more of the best early PC gaming deals.

Prime Day monitor deals 2022

Samsung odyssey g7 gaming monitor

There's such a wide range of gaming monitors out there now, with options for Full HD 1080p or Quad HD 1440p, as well as different refresh rates, curved and ultrawide monitors. Last year's sale had good discounts on Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors, and on MSI Optix monitors too. There are already lots of top-tier montiors with discounts right now.

Early US Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022

Prime Day headset deals 2022

steelseries arctis 7plus

Many headsets from top brands like Logitech and Turtle Beach go on sale regularly throughout the year, meaning you can already grab one for less. However, Prime Day usually offers even deeper discounts. Last year, we saw good deals on SteelSeries and Sennheiser headsets, and we expect similar savings this year.

Early US Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Logitech G502 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

There have been lots of Logitech and Razer gaming mice on offer thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day deals. The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is going for £70, and the G502 Hero is currently reduced to $39/£45. Razer discounts include the Viper Ultimate for $70/ £80, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed was $35/£37, with the Viper Mini going down to $24/£29.

Early US Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Prime Day keyboard deals 2022

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard

Right now in the US you can save on both membrane and mechanical Razer keyboards, and in the UK there are already savings on the Razer Huntsman tournament edition and the Blackwidow V3. We expect even more savings on keyboards next week, but these are some good early deals too.

Early US Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022

Prime Day controller deals 2022

Xbox Core Controller Robot White

A controller can give you a much better gaming experience for a whole host of PC games, and Prime Day should hopefully have deals on Xbox controllers and PS5 DualSense controllers - both great to use on PC. Surprisingly lots of different controllers are on sale already, but their prices could drop even more when Prime Day starts.

Early US Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022

Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals 2022

Crucial MX500 SATA Internal SSD

If you're looking for SSD and hard drive deals this Prime Day, have a look at our guide to the best Prime Day 2022 SSD and hard drive deals, covering the best storage upgrade options to look out for when July the 12th rolls around.

Early US Prime Day storage deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day storage deals 2022

To help keep up with all the PC deals leading up to and during Prime Day, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter feed, where we share PC gaming deals and much more. Whether you're looking to swap out an old piece of hardware or upgrade your entire PC setup, we'll help you navigate the Prime Day deals so you can get the most value out of your money.

Find more of the best early Prime Day deals

Tagged With

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch