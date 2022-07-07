Best Early Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022

Best Early Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022Here are the best early Prime Day offers for monitors, headsets, mice and other PC accessories.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is running from the 12th July and ends at midnight on 13th July. Before the massive two-day sales event begins we thought we'd have a look at some early Prime Day deals for PC accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice, and monitors, on offer right now.
Below, you can find links to loads of products that have discounts before Prime Day itself.
Here are today's best early Prime Day PC deals
- Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch, WQHD, 240Hz- $670 (was $800)
- Logitech G432 wired gaming headset- $40 (was $80)
- Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse- $39 (was $79.99)
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard- $40 (was $60)
- WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD - $135 (was $230)
You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals we've covered in this guide, but you will if you want to grab a bargain on the 12th and 13th July.
Now, let's crack on with even more of the best early PC gaming deals.
Prime Day monitor deals 2022
There's such a wide range of gaming monitors out there now, with options for Full HD 1080p or Quad HD 1440p, as well as different refresh rates, curved and ultrawide monitors. Last year's sale had good discounts on Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors, and on MSI Optix monitors too. There are already lots of top-tier montiors with discounts right now.
Early US Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022
- Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz- $670 (was $800)
- Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz- $240 (was $263)
- Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz- $379 ($628)
- MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz- $237 (was $240)
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz- $198 (was $260)
Early UK Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022
- Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch, WQHD, 240Hz- £499 (was £515)
- Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch, QHD, 165Hz- £338 (was £380)
- Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch, Full HD, 240Hz- £300 (was £20)
- Huawei MateView GT 34 Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor, 165Hz- £399 (was £449)
- Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch, Quad HD, 144Hz- £279 (was $300)
- MSI Optix G271 27 Inch, 144Hz- £154 (was £159)
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch, 144Hz- £180 (was 236)
Prime Day headset deals 2022
Many headsets from top brands like Logitech and Turtle Beach go on sale regularly throughout the year, meaning you can already grab one for less. However, Prime Day usually offers even deeper discounts. Last year, we saw good deals on SteelSeries and Sennheiser headsets, and we expect similar savings this year.
Early US Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
- Logitech G432 wired gaming headset- $40 (was $80)
- Logitech G Pro X gaming headset- $117 (was $130)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset- $35 (was $50)
- Epos Sennheiser GSP 300 gaming headset- $61 (was $80)
- Epos Sennheiser Game One gaming headset- $104 (was $250)
- HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset- $70 (was $100)
Early UK Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
- Logitech G PRO X gaming headset- £75 (was £110)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired gaming headset- £40 (was £50)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless gaming headset- £139 (was £175)
- Epos Sennheiser GSP 300 gaming headset- £61 (was £90)
- Epos Sennheiser Game One gaming headset- £149 (was £190)
- HyperX Cloud 2 - gaming headset- £75
Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
There have been lots of Logitech and Razer gaming mice on offer thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day deals. The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is going for £70, and the G502 Hero is currently reduced to $39/£45. Razer discounts include the Viper Ultimate for $70/ £80, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed was $35/£37, with the Viper Mini going down to $24/£29.
Early US Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
- Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse- $39 (was $79.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse (White)- $22 (was $49.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse (Black)- $20 (was $50)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse- $70 (was $130)
- Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse- $35 (was $80)
- Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse- $24 (was $40)
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse- $38 (was $70)
Early UK Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £70 (was £130)
- Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse- £45 (was £80)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse- £72 (was £130)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £35 (was £52)
- Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse- £22 (was £35)
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £84 (was £130)
- Razer Viper Ultimate- £80
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £37 (was £60)
- Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse- £29 (was £40)
Prime Day keyboard deals 2022
Right now in the US you can save on both membrane and mechanical Razer keyboards, and in the UK there are already savings on the Razer Huntsman tournament edition and the Blackwidow V3. We expect even more savings on keyboards next week, but these are some good early deals too.
Early US Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard- $40 (was $60)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Hybrid Gaming Keyboard- $75 (was $100)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro- $180(was $200)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard- $45 (was $70)
Early UK Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022
- Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro- £139 (was £150)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard- £35 (Was £60)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition- £95 (was £130)
- Razer BlackWidow V3- £100 (was £140)
Prime Day controller deals 2022
A controller can give you a much better gaming experience for a whole host of PC games, and Prime Day should hopefully have deals on Xbox controllers and PS5 DualSense controllers - both great to use on PC. Surprisingly lots of different controllers are on sale already, but their prices could drop even more when Prime Day starts.
Early US Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Robot White- $50 (was $60)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- Currently out of stock
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller- $30 (was $38)
- PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile- $37 (was $70)
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate- $127 (was $160)
Early UK Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Carbon Black- currently out of stock
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- £57 (was £61)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller- £30 (was £35)
- PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile- £35
Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals 2022
If you're looking for SSD and hard drive deals this Prime Day, have a look at our guide to the best Prime Day 2022 SSD and hard drive deals, covering the best storage upgrade options to look out for when July the 12th rolls around.
Early US Prime Day storage deals 2022
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD- $140 (was $210)
- Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SATA Internal SSD - $95 (was $135)
- WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD - $135 (was $230)
- WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD with heatsink- $149 (was $160)
Early UK Prime Day storage deals 2022
- Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SATA Internal SSD - £83 (was £90)
- Crucial MX500 2 TB SATA Internal SSD - £164 (was £191)
- WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD - £119 (was £154)
- WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD with heatsink- £125 (was £258)
Whether you're looking to swap out an old piece of hardware or upgrade your entire PC setup, we'll help you navigate the Prime Day deals so you can get the most value out of your money.
