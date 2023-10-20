Best EAFC 24 Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution players

With the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution in EAFC 24 you can turn an otherwise average midfielder into a defensive demon, capable of nicking the ball away from attacking players and progressing it up the pitch with juiced dribbling and physical stats.

The requirements for this Evolution are quite restrictive, and for the 75k entry fee you definitely want a decent player for your investment. However, you can actually get some fun players if you're willing to put the time in, with a variety of options in all sorts of different leagues.

To help you make your choice, here are some of the best EAFC 24 Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution players we've seen so far!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connor Gallagher - Chelsea

One of the most popular candidates for the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution is probably Connor Gallagher. He’s got good Premier League links, as well as the Relentless Playstyle and 99 stamina after Evolution to literally run all day.

One downside is that he already has the Intercept Playstyle, which means you’re losing out slightly compared to some other choices, but despite this he’s likely to be a useful player in a variety of teams.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - AC Milan

Also from England, but obviously in a different league, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a classy and powerful player who’s good at shuttling the ball thanks to his Press Proven Playstyle.

Always Lengthy with Anchor, he looks really solid at the base of midfield and is a good way to link Rafael Leao to English players in the Premier League.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - Wolves

Back in the Premier League, last year Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s Winter Wildcards item was really good, and with this Evolution you can relive some past glories.

Great pace, agility and tackling make him a dynamo in midfield while the Relentless Playstyles helps him keep it up for the whole match.

Enzo Perez - River Plate

If you’re less worried about links, Enzo Perez looks like a bit of a beast with the Jockey, Slide Tackle and Bruiser Playstyles.

You’d have to build around Argentina (or Icons, I guess) if you want to get him much chemistry, after the Trailblazer evolution he looks great both defensively and technically.

Nicolo Rovella - Lazio (Latinum)

Do you love Nicolo Barella and wish you could have another of him in your team? Well an Evolved Rovella is basically that - his name is even similar!

Great speed and amazing dribbling, defending and stamina make him a standout in the Serie A, and 90 interceptions on top of the Intercept+ Playstyle are sure to make him a nightmare to play against.

Danilo Cataldi - Lazio (Latinum)

Also from Lazio (called Latinum in-game because of licensing), Danilo Cataldi is a bit slower than Rovella, but has better Playstyles (Anticipate and Relentless).

A good hipster choice if you’re building around Serie A.

Donny van de Beek - Man United

Imagine a world where Donny van de Beek didn’t sit on a bench in Manchester for the last three years and fulfilled his potential elsewhere.

With this new Evolution, you don’t have to think very hard to imagine what that EAFC 24 card would look like.

He has really solid stats, but a lack of Playstyles means you should probably look elsewhere unless you’re attached to the player or want the links.

Nicolas Dominguez - Forest

Back to actually good players, Nicolas Dominguez is an underrated player for this Evolution and has a ton of great stats to go with solid Playstyles like Incisive Pass, Slide Tackle and Relentless.

Good pace alongside brilliant agility, tackling and passing make him worth considering, especially when Argentina and Premier League links are part of the package.

Hicham Boudaoui - Nice

A left-field option from Ligue 1, you could match this guy with Ramy Bensebaini in the Slide Tackler Evolution for an Algeria link in your French League teams.

With a Shadow Chemistry Style he looks like a really strong player with amazing pace, tackling and agility to buzz around the midfield and break up play.

Hopefully, the Technical Playstyle will help him progress the ball after he’s won it, but there’s a whole lot to like here.

Dejan Ljubicic - Koln

If you’re making a Bundesliga team, the only really decent player I can see for this Evolution is Dejan Ljubicic, but to be fair he does look pretty great.

Slap on a Shadow and he’s at 99 Sprint Speed, which combined with great defending and physical might actually make him extremely good.

He’s also got the Relentless Playstyle for a stamina boost, and the only downside I can see is a 3-star weak foot.