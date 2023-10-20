Best EAFC 24 Trailblazer Slide Tackler Evolution players

The latest free player upgrade in EAFC 24 is the Trailblazers Slide Tackler Evolution which gives a left back boosted pace, technical and defending stats, as well as the Slide Tackle+ Playstyle.

Since there's no entry fee, there's no downside to applying the boost to one of your players, but you still want to use this one-time buff wisely.

While there are sure to be some popular meta choices, there are plenty of options to choose from whatever your team looks like, so here are some of the best EAFC 24 Trailblazers Slide Tackler Evolution players we've seen so far!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ramy Bensebaini - Dortmund

Woof. Ramy Bensebaini has been a classy addition to many-a-team for a good few years as a versatile centre-back who can also play out wide with great passing and dribbling as well as a strong frame.

With this Slide Tackler Evolution and a Shadow chemistry style you can turn him into an absolute beast - albeit one that’s quite hard to link outside of BvB players.

Block and Aerial playstyles make him a bit of a wall, while the pace, defending and physical boosts from the evolution enhance his best areas into an elite-looking player. Be cheeky and use him as a rapid centre-back instead of the intended left-back.

Cristiano Biraghi - Fiorentina

Biraghi was immense for Fiorentina last season as they made their way to a European final, and his special cards weren’t bad in-game either.

In EAFC 24, he’s a underrated attacking full-back with extremely high crossing and free kick accuracy as well as the Dead Ball and Whipped Pass Playstyles to make the most of them.

The boosts from this Trailblazer evolution only bump those stats up to even sillier levels and he’s easy to link with the RTTK Dodo.

Marc Cucurella - Chelsea

Cucurella will probably be the most popular choice for this Evolution, and with good reason. Good Premier League and Spanish links, combined with a selection of elite Playstyles like Block, Press Proven and Intercept, make him a really tantalising choice.

He’s got great stats to back it up too, especially with shadow and can also play CB (although he is 5ft 8”).

Olga Carmona - Real Madrid

Probably the quickest player you can feasibly create with this Evolution, Carmona has Intercept, Rapid and Relentless - all great playstyles - as well as useful Real Madrid and Spanish links.

Her defending isn’t as good as the options above, even after the boost, but she makes up for it with great passing and dribbling to blitz up-and-down the wing.

Paula Tomas - Levante

Another great option from Liga F is Paula Tomas from Levante, who has a wide selection of great stats as well as Jockey, Anticipate, Press Proven and Relentless. If you’re building around the Spanish Women’s League, maybe it’s time to push Rolfo up to LW and add Tomas next to Mapi Leon?

Renan Lodi - Marselle

If you’re making a Ligue 1 team, Renan Lodi is a solid choice with good links to popular players like Jeffinho - however, he doesn’t have any Playstyles by default so might feel a bit vanilla.

After Evolution though he’s extremely fast with strong tackling, crossing and dribbling.

Reguilon - Man United

You can also use Tyrell Malacia for this Evolution, but he already has the Slide Tackle Playstyle so you’re losing out.

Reguilon is really quick, has the Rapid Playstyle, great links and decent stats all round.