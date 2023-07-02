Be careful, as players report Final Fantasy 16 is overheating their PS5s

Be careful while you're playing through Final Fantasy 16, as a particular moment in the game seems to be shutting down PS5s due to overheating.

Final Fantasy 16 is obviously quite a visually intensive game, so it isn't a huge surprise to hear that it might be pushing the PS5 a bit in places - especially considering this is Square Enix's first big game on the platform made just for it. Now, as spotted by Push Square, players are reporting that their PS5s are overheating, because of one scene in particular. Twitter user Adrian Liew shared a screenshot of the scene in question (you can check out their tweet below), so you can prepare for the possibility of your PS5 turning off.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

Other players have pointed out similar issues on the Final Fantasy subreddit, with numerous players noting that they are on graphics mode specifically. Like in many graphics modes, the priority is graphical fidelity over smooth performance and a stable framerate. That isn't necessarily what causes the issue though, as some that have played on performance mode have also found that their consoles are crashing at the scene in question.

Experienced first ever overheat shutdown for my launch day PS5 while playing #finalfantasyxvi - happened during this cutscene. Few others experienced the same issue https://t.co/2J88S78Qej



Apparently only Graphics mode affected @SquareEnix pic.twitter.com/kRlokl5gHF — Adrian Liew (@adliew) June 28, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

One piece of advice I have seen shared is cleaning out any dust from your PS5, as that could potentially add to the overheating issue. Another Twitter user, Alisson Pinho, shared that they were dealing with the issue, but they did note that their PS5 was not full of dust, and was in a well ventilated area, so clearly the issue isn't limited to just consoles that need a bit of a clean.

While the game seems to be causing some issues for people, those that manage to get past that scene will find a good game beyond it - one that has great action combat and a strong story, though some poor pacing and weak RPG systems, as noted in our Final Fantasy 16 review.