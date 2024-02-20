I desperately hope this concept art for a Batman Beyond animated movie turns into a full film

A writer and artist duo has shared some concept art showing their pitch for a Batman Beyond animated film, and yeah, I need this thing to get made.

It's a pretty good time for the medium of animation at the moment, with 3D animation seeing the biggest improvements thanks to Into the Spider-Verse. That influence seems to be continuing, and pretty directly in the case of some recently shared Batman Beyond concept art. Earlier today, Yuhki Demers, who did visual development on both Spider-Verse films, shared some concept art for a Batman Beyond film that has been pitched to Warner Bros and DC alongside writer Patrick Harpin (My Dad the Bounty Hunter), and you 1. can easily see the Spider-Verse connection in its style and 2. agree with me that it looks ridiculously good right?

5 months ago Patrick Harpin walked into @wbpictures @DCofficial and pitched a 𝘉𝘢𝘵𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘉𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 Animated Feature.



Before we pitched, they warned us "there is absolutely no way we can do a 𝘉𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 movie", but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the… pic.twitter.com/1mhFyu6NUp — Yuhki Demers (@yuhkidemers) February 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Demers explained on Twitter that "five months ago Patrick Harpin walked into [Warner Bros and DC] and pitched a Batman Beyond animated feature. Before we pitched, they warned us 'there is absolutely no way we can do a Beyond movie,' but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the entire film, and what started as a 'never' turned into a 'maybe'. In the time since, we've been pitching our way up the company hoping to get to James Gunn. But for now, here's a taste of what we've been cooking."

Obviously it being just a pitch, no other details were shared about the hypothetical film, but I'm already in personally. I don't think the futuristic setting would work nearly as well in a live-action project, and the original animated Batman Beyond series still holds up incredibly well visually, so animation feels like a perfect choice.

The tweet has gone slightly viral, unsurprisingly, and while Gunn was tagged he doesn't used Twitter (sorry, X) as much these days, mostly posting over on Threads, so don't necessarily expect a response from him - not least because I imagine a few more hoops need to be jumped through before this gets greenlit anyway. In the meantime, we'll all just have to keep our fingers crossed.