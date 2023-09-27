Baldur’s Gate 3's Patch 3 is apparently the game’s first major misstep

Patch 3 went live for Baldur's Gate 3 on September 22, so players have had a good few days trying it out and seeing what changes Larian Studios has made to the game this time around.

The patch introduced full support on Mac devices, and the long-awaited Magic Mirror that finally lets players change the appearance of their character in-game. So, whether you want your Tav to look more aged and haggard as time goes on, or simply fancy a change in style, you can do that!

Though, not everyone is happy with Patch 3. Considering that Patch 2 went down a treat, introducing an improved ending for Karlach and Wither’s Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, this comes as quite the surprise. Alas, two days ago, one Reddit user took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit to share a lengthy list of qualms with the patch, and lots of fellow players agreed.

Patch 3 kinda sucks?

The reddit post details a lot of issues. Some being minor aesthetic bugs, and others being a lot more substantial. For example, loot is now shared between you and your companions. This means that when you dismiss a companion, all of their loot is piled into your player character's inventory.

This might seem useful at first, but it really is a hindrance more than anything. Everytime you decide to switch companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, you now must dedicate some time to inventory sorting, too. Previously, you could reassign companions and their inventory would be intact - weapons and all - so you could crack on with the quest at hand.

In addition to shared stashes being a bit of a problem, two more things noted on Reddit have proven to be a little annoying, also. When playing the game this morning, it’s clear to see that conversations now focus on the player character - Tav - at all times. You can no longer see the expressions of companions in the background, which while a minor bug (if not intended!), is just a little bit sad. I don’t know about you, but I enjoyed seeing Lae’zel scowl or Gale do a goofy smile in response to my dialogue choices.

On top of that, it seems that something has changed with facial animations entirely. While previously on point, it seems that something is just plain missing when engaging in conversations now. Facial expressions are simply not as expressive as they once were, and it’s strange to witness.

As well as the issues outlined above, players are reporting even more bugs. Supposedly, as I haven’t been able to test this yet, both Gale and Wyll are bugged. Gale is apparently repeating himself a lot, while Wyll’s questline cannot be completed in Act 3. Again, this has been reported by some players, not all, so you might still be able to continue your campaign without a hitch.

This is far from all of the issues reported, either. Apparently, nudity is being censored in some scenes even when the ‘Show Nudity’ setting is enabled, some characters don’t finish their lines before dialogue carries on, and doors are said to be bugged. That said, I didn’t actually have any issues with doors this morning, so it seems that these complaints are on a case-by-case basis.

With all this in mind, we have got to give Larian Studios some credit for how quickly it has previously been able to squash bugs and generally address the concerns, and hopes, of fans. We can now only hope that the developer hears everyone's concerns regarding Patch 3 and dishes out a hotfix soon.

Have you played Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 3 yet? If so, have you been facing any of the issues outlined above? Let us know!