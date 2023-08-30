Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 plans to, finally, do right by Karlach

In a community update shared to Steam, Larian Studios is looking to the future and has detailed some new features it plans on adding to Baldur's Gate 3. These features, whenever they are delivered, are arriving as a result of the feedback of fans and are certainly worth being excited about.

Baldur’s Gate 3 released its first major patch just a few days ago on August 25, fixing over 1,000 bugs in the process, but Larian Studios is far from finished. Patch 2 will bring major performance updates to the game, especially Act 3, which sees you exploring the city of Baldur’s Gate. There’s also been plenty of reports about bugs during the third act of the game, which Larian is attempting to solve as quickly as possible for fans.

“Patch 2 looks to further eliminate some of the more major issues, including those found in Act 3. Some things that are currently being associated with ‘cut content’ are actually things like companion reactions to events in the world that didn’t trigger. These are being solved,” shares Larian.

Larian also addresses datamines, and cut content that has been discovered in the process. The developer explains that, “What’s been datamined is not really cut content but content that we didn’t want to release because we didn’t think it worked. [...] If it isn’t good - if it isn’t fun to play - it doesn’t make it into the game. One of the reasons why we trimmed the epilogue is because we were afraid the ending cinematics were becoming too long and would detract from the epicness of the experience.”

But, of course, plenty of players disagree and want longer epilogues. I’m one of them! Give me more epic, cinematic greatness Larian, please! Larian has heard fans, and will start expanding Baldur’s Gate 3’s epilogues during Patch 2.

Now, the introduction of cut content and further bug fixes is just the start of what Patch 2 is bringing to the table. Have you invited friends to your party, only to realise - once they start killing everyone - that you can’t kick them? I’ve been there, plenty of us have, and Larian Studios will be granting us the ability to boot players from our parties soon, so we can continue our journeys without them.

This will be done using Wither’s Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, and it’ll be arriving soon, according to Larian. In addition to this, Larian has confirmed that it’ll eventually add the ability to customise our characters' appearances in-game, but a release date for that is unknown at the time of writing.

Last, but not least, is something very near and dear to my heart: Karlach. This fiery companion will finally receive the ending we’ve all been asking for. Larian explains, “We’ve started expanding the epilogues and you’ll see the first results of that in Patch 2 with the addition of a new optional ending with Karlach. It’s fiery, poignant, and gives her the ending she deserves.”

I couldn’t be more pleased with a patch, personally; bug fixes, longer epilogues, a fiery ending for Karlach, and the ability to change my character’s look throughout our journey. Oh, and I can kick my friends from my party, finally! Larian has clearly endeavored to bring fans exactly what they want in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it shows no sign of stopping anytime soon either.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 does not yet have a release date, but the game will be arriving on PlayStation 5 on September 6.