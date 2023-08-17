Everyone on PC has been enjoying Baldur's Gate 3 immensly since its release, helping it set new records for developer Larian Studios, Steam releases of 2023, and the CRPG genre as a whole.

However, soon everyone with a PS5 (and some cash to spare) will be able to join in on all the fun. Baldur's Gate 3 arrives September 6 on PS5, and you will be able to pre-load it ahead of release. Considering that this is a game that will likely exceed 100GB (judging by the PC version), you'll want to allow as much time as you can for the pre-load.

So you can jump right into your next grand adventure right from release, here's when you can pre-load Baldur's Gate 3, and when you can play it on PS5.

Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition pre-load times

Being $10 more expensive, the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition naturally comes with a few extra goodies - including the ability to play as well as pre-load it early. The pre-load for the Deluxe Edition will be available Thursday, August 31 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

Baldur's Gate 3 Standard Edition pre-load times

The Baldur's Gate 3 Standard Edition pre-load arrives just a couple of days later, on Monday, September 4. Pre-load times are the same, so that's 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition unlock times

Just like the pre-load, the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition also lets you play a few days early. You'll be able to launch the game on Saturday, September 2 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

Baldur's Gate 3 Standard Edition unlock times

Finally, everyone else gets to play Baldur's Gate 3 on its official release date on Wednesday, September 6 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

Baldur's Gate 3 supports cross-play, and cross-save, so you will be able to carry your PC save over to PlayStation and vice versa. And, yes, both platforms will be identical, so all the fixes introduced since the PC release will be there on PS5 on day one.

At the time of this writing, no news about an Xbox Series X/S release has been shared. Larian is currently working with Microsoft on finding a way to make local co-op work across both consoles, so we likely won't get any news until 2024.