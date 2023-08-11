If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Of course Baldur's Gate 3 on PS5 will include all of the PC updates

When PS5 owners get Baldur's Gate 3 next month, it's going to be the game's most up-to-date version.

Sinister artwork showing a Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3 tormenting a character.
Image credit: Larian Studios
Sherif Saed
News by Sherif Saed
Published on

If there's one strike against Baldur's Gate 3, it's that developer Larian Studios decided to release the game on PC a few weeks earlier than PS5, simply because it was ready. PS5 owners now have to wait a little while longer to play, but at least they're getting a big RPG to sink their teeth into in place of Starfield.

If you're in no rush to play it, however, you may be happy to learn that when Baldur's Gate 3 arrives on PS5 on September 6, it's going to be exactly as the PC version, in terms of updates. This was always expected, of course, but it doesn't hurt to get official confirmation from Larian.

The studio's director of publishing, Michael Douse, confirmed as much on Twitter when asked whether the PS5 version will be similar to PC.

This is good news, but it also makes sense. Baldur's Gate 3 supports cross-save between platforms, which means both builds have to be identical for save files to transfer between them. In the game's most recent PC patch, Larian removed the save file size limit, and re-enabled Larian Cloud in anticipation of the PS5 version's launch and people moving their saves back and forth.

More patches between now and September 6 are coming, but I'm sure PS5 players will be particularly excited to see that certain penises will no longer clip through clothes.

Thanks, TechRadar.

