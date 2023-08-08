If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix fixes rather funny trouser malfunction among other things

So long, Schlong Town.

Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Larian Studios has released another hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3, and addresses more crashes and blockers, cinematics, and your junk clipping through clothing.

Yeah, you read that last part right.

Check out the Baldur's Gate 3 launch trailer if you haven't already.

Apparently, penis C and D were causing a wardrobe malfunction by clipping through some githyanki clothing. Now, when wearing this particular type of clothing, your jolly stick will be covered, making you look less like a tallywacker flasher.

Also, male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies, which is a good thing, we reckon. Everyone needs a bit of support, even gnomes.

Other fixes include addressing a potential crash when reloading a save game made mid-dialogue, a crash caused by the UI, necromites will now join in combat with Ketheric, UI stability improvements were applied, and loads of passes were made to cinematics.

Hotfix 4.1 follows the previous one which was released on Friday, August 4.

Baldur's Gate 3 was released for PC on August 3 and is currently in second place on the most concurrent players behind CS:GO. As of press time, 707,445 folks are playing the game, and at the highest count, there were 814,666 people in-game.

The popular RPG is heading to PlayStation 5 on September 6, and hopefully sooner rather than later on Xbox Series X/S.

If you are just getting started and need a bit of help, give our Baldur's Gate 3 Walkthrough page the once over for all sorts of tips and guides.

