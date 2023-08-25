Baldur's Gate 3's first major patch is here, and it's a whopper

When Larian said the first Baldur's Gate 3 patch was going to be big, it wasn't kidding.

Out today, the patch addresses 1,000 bugs, balancing, flow issues, and much, much more. The team has eliminated issues like NPCs who sometimes spot you when they really shouldn’t be able to, floating items like mugs and newspapers that shouldn't, and the conclusion to Shadowheart’s romance scene not triggering for some players.

Baldur's Gate 3 release trailer.

Along with the above, the patch covers balancing, flow issues, visual bugs, more polish, and better kissing contact for short races, among other things.

Larian notes that with expansive systems come many unknowns, so its support team will continue to work with players on any relayed issues.

The patch notes are so large that Larian couldn't post the entire list on Steam due to character limits, so you will have to go to the official website to read them in full. Just beware of spoilers.

You won't have to wait too long for the second patch, as it's "right around the corner," apparently. This update will feature significant performance improvements, and more details will be shared closer to its release.

The studio also provides some new figures for the game. According to Larian's math, players have spent over 200 million hours in the game since its release, which equates to 22,000 years.

The most popular class choice, currently is Paladin, followed by Sorcerer, and the least popular class goes to the Cleric. Poor Clerics.

Human and Elf characters reign supreme in Faerun, followed by Half-Elf (What, no Tiefling love? Come on, people!). On the opposite end of the spectrum, Dwarf, Gnome, Githyanki, and Halfling are the least popular.

Interesting stats, there.

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on September 6 and will be out for Xbox Series X/S this year, although it will be missing split-screen co-op on Series S. Xbox will also feature cross-save between the console and PC and Xbox and PlayStation 5.