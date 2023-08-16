Baldur's Gate 3's first major patch to contain over 1,000 fixes and tweaks

Larian Studios has provided a preliminary roadmap for hotfixes and patches to be released for Baldur's Gate 3.

While there aren't any dates attached to the fixes, at least we know what to expect in the future.

Return to Baldur's Gate for the first time in 20 years as the iconic city prepares for war.

According to Larian boss Swen Vincke, hotfix 4 is next on the docket, followed by Patch 1 and Patch 2.

Patch 1, which was cofirmed as being in development last week, will contain over 1,000 fixes and tweaks, while Patch 2 will incorporate some player requests.

Presently, three hotfixes have been released, each addressing various bugs, saves, graphics, stability, trouser snakes, and more. One even increased the size of savegames to allow for each player's "personal tapestry."

Baldur's Gate 3 arrived on August 3 for PC, and since, players have taken it into the top 10 all-time most concurrent players on Steam, and the game accounted for 28% of all player time on Steam its opening weekend.

The studio recently released some fun statistics highlighting data from the opening weekend following the launch. The infographic released outlines player choices, actions, deaths, and the like.

PlayStation 5 players can grab Baldur's Gate 3 on September 6. A date has not been set for Xbox Series X/S.