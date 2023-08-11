Baldur's Gate 3 is a huge timesink, but some players have already finished it

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Baldur's Gate 3 is very popular. But just how popular is it?

Thankfully, we have an idea of just how many folks have jumped into the game, thanks to some figures from its developer, Larian Studios.

Surely you have seen the opening cinematic for Baldur's Gate 3, but here it is again.

According to Larian, during launch weekend alone, folks spent a combined 1,225 years (or 10 million hours!) playing the game - which is almost as long as it took to make it (the game was in development for six years and in early access just under three years).

And despite being such a large game, 368 people managed to finish it within the three-day launch weekend. That's kind of amazing. Then again, we have work, a household to run, a yard to mow, errands, doctor's appointments, and other adult things we'd rather not do. But we're not saying these folks didn't have other things to do too, we're just saying their level of dedication is higher than ours, and we don't have very good time management skills because we have the attention span of a gnat.

Our personal faults aside, the second weekend of launch is here, and the game is already one of the ten all-time most-played games on Steam going by concurrent players. As of press time, there are currently 586,112 folks playing the game, 634,578 played over the last 24 hours, and its all-time concurrent player peak sits at 814,666.

Last Sunday, August 5, Baldur's Gate 3 accounted for 28% of all player time on Steam.

You can look over more statistics in the graphic below, which accounts for the number of players rejected by Astarion, the number of pets given to Scratch, hours spent in character creation, and more.

Needless to say, it is a hit with players, and it's not even out on PlayStation 5 yet. That will happen September 6 (even longer for Xbox Series X/S). Who knows how many folks will pick it up on the console, but Larian will surely give us a rundown when it happens. And there are always the NPD figures for September, which we can expect in October.

