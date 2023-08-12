Baldur's Gate 3 players can look forward to the first major patch soon

Larian Studios is still working on a few issues here and there with Baldur's Gate 3, and some of these will come with the game's first patch.

Since the game's arrival on PC, the team at Larian Studios has released a couple of hotfixes for it, but not a full-on patch. That will change soon.

According to the developer, it is working toward its first serious patch while also tackling the bugs that pop up as players do the unexpected. As players report issues, Larian continues to work on fixing them as soon as possible.

While there is a roadmap for hotfixes and patches, the team does not publish roadmaps because it said it needs the freedom to push and pull things around when the unforeseen happens without locking itself in; however, Patch 1 is indeed coming, and will feature a "gigantic list of tweaks and changes."

Since release, Larian has put out some hotfixes that take care of various bugs, saves, graphics, stability, trouser snakes, and more. It even had to increase the size of savegames to allow for each player's "personal tapestry."

Baldur's Gate 3 arrived on August 3 for PC, and since, players have taken it into the top 10 all-time most concurrent players on Steam, and the game accounted for 28% of all player time on Steam last Sunday.

Yesterday, the studio released some fun statistics highlighting data from the opening weekend following the launch. The infographic released outlines player choices, actions, deaths, and the like.

PlayStation 5 players will be able to grab Baldur's Gate 3 September 6.