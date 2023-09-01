Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 2 - Version 4.1.1.3686210 patch notes

A new patch for Baldur's Gate 3 was detailed earlier this week in a Community Update from Larian, and it boasted plenty of performance optimisation and shiny new features for players to be excited about. Now, it’s finally here.

This patch is a direct result of feedback from players, who have been very vocal about their qualms with the game, as well as how much they love it. Larian Studios has listened, and is seemingly working very hard to deliver what players are requesting; that’s bug fixes, additional content (yes, even more!), and some quality-of-life additions.

For example, the ability to kick custom co-op party members from your party finally. Thank God!

The highlights of Patch 2 for Baldur’s Gate 3 include the addition of Wither’s Wardrobe of Wayward Friends. This walking corpse now has a cupboard that he can shove your co-op party members into if you don’t want to play with them, and you can let them back out when needed.

Unfortunately, you can’t go shoving the likes of Gale or Lae’zel in there, only custom characters. Those who were eagerly looking forward to customising the appearance of their characters in-game will still be waiting a while, however, as this particular feature has not been introduced in Patch 2. Although, Larian Studios has said that it is working on it.

In addition to Wither’s new wardrobe, Karlach has also been given the ending that she deserves. Don’t worry, we won’t share any spoilers here, but let’s just say that Karlach has some new scenes, moments, and pivotal decisions to make as her quest comes to an end… and I certainly look forward to experiencing them considering she is my favorite companion of them all. I know I’m not alone in that!

Highlights aside, players also have plenty of performance optimisations and bug fixes for Baldur’s Gate 3 to look forward to when they next boot up the game. Lots of bugs that previously hindered progress have been squashed, the size of savegames has been reduced, and UI improvements have been made.

For the full Baldur’s Gate 3 Version 4.1.1.3686210 patch notes, take a look at Larian Studios latest post to Steam, which contains all the nitty gritty details of what changes you can expect next time you play.