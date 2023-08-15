Baldur’s Gate 3 players can change appearance in-game, when Larian Studios is done cooking

Needless to say, Baldur's Gate 3 has gone down a treat with its players, with this Dungeons & Dragons inspired game claiming the top spot on Metacritic this year.

Alas, there’s still improvements to be added to the game, and Larian Studios is pinning these down and delivering them where possible. One such feature that players have been requesting is the ability to change your appearance in-game, after character creation has long-ended.

With the ability to change your class via Withers, it would make sense if there was an opportunity to adjust player characters appearances, too. As of right now, there’s no way to actually customise your appearance in-game other than by changing your clothing.

If you want a fresh new trim, or to change your array of piercings and tattoos, you’re out of luck right now. That said, Larian Studios has confirmed on Twitter that this feature is being cooked up behind the scenes. Twitter user - TheTrustedTitan - asked Larian’s director of publishing Michael Douse to “please let me change how I look in the game.”

Sir please let me change how i look in the game. I'm BEGGING!!!! — Titan (@TheTrustedTitan) August 14, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Douse responded with “Things are being cooked,” which only means one thing; the ability to change your character's appearance in-game is in the works. There’s no telling when or how this feature will be added to Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s good news to those of us who have changed our minds about that unruly haircut and want to tone things down.

For those who obsess over having the perfect character, or like to enhance their roleplay with appearance changes, this feature is something to look forward to. I’m certainly excited to make my character look a lot more old and haggard as I make my way through the campaign, when it becomes a possibility! What do you think of the ability to change your character's appearance in-game in Baldur’s Gate 3? Let us know.

Baldur's Gate 3 players can also expect the games first major patch to be arriving soon, if you're curious as to what other tweaks and changes could be coming to the game.