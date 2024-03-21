If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Baldur's Gate 3 wins game of the year at the Game Developers Choice awards

Following huge commercial and critiacal success, Baldur's Gate 3 takes home one more award.

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the Game of the Year award at the Games Developer Choice Awards, beating out Cocoon, Dredge, Marvel's Spiderman 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The awards were given out during this year's Games Developer Conference (GDC), in front of an audience of developers, industry professionals, and press.

Baldur's Gate 3 also took home awards in Best Design, Best Narrative, and the Audience Award.

Previous winners of the GDC Game of the Year awards include Elden Ring, Hades, God of War and Overwatch. Winners are determined from select video game creators and developers, making it a highly sought after prize be nominees.

Here are your other winners of the night:

  • Best Technology - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Design - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Debut - Venba
  • Ambassador Award - Fawzi Mesmar
  • Best Visual Art - Alan Wake 2
  • Best Narrative - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Innovation - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Audience Award - Baldur's Gate 3
  • Social Impact Award - Venba
  • Lifetime Achievement Award - Yoko Shimomura
  • Best Audio - Hi-Fi Rush

Do you think ? deserved to take the top prize? Let us know below!

