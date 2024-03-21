Baldur's Gate 3 wins game of the year at the Game Developers Choice awards

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the Game of the Year award at the Games Developer Choice Awards, beating out Cocoon, Dredge, Marvel's Spiderman 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The awards were given out during this year's Games Developer Conference (GDC), in front of an audience of developers, industry professionals, and press.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Baldur's Gate 3 also took home awards in Best Design, Best Narrative, and the Audience Award.

Previous winners of the GDC Game of the Year awards include Elden Ring, Hades, God of War and Overwatch. Winners are determined from select video game creators and developers, making it a highly sought after prize be nominees.

Here are your other winners of the night:

Best Technology - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Design - Baldur's Gate 3

Best Debut - Venba

Ambassador Award - Fawzi Mesmar

Best Visual Art - Alan Wake 2

Best Narrative - Baldur's Gate 3

Innovation - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Audience Award - Baldur's Gate 3

Social Impact Award - Venba

Lifetime Achievement Award - Yoko Shimomura

Best Audio - Hi-Fi Rush

Do you think ? deserved to take the top prize? Let us know below!