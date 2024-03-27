Bad Boys 4 looks fine, but there's one transition with a gun so good I'll watch it anyway

The first trailer for Bad Boys 4 is here, and in general, it looks fine! Though there is one shot with a gun that's so ridiculous it has me convinced.

It's been about four years since we last saw the Bad Boys, i.e. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, but the first trailer for their latest outing in Bad Boys: Ride or Die is here and yeah, it definitely looks like another one of those. This time around, those mischievous boys are on the run, working together to clear the name of their late police captain who's been set up as a corrupt cop. Outside of that, most of the trailer just consisted of your typical action shots suitable for a trailer as they don't give too much away, but look cool enough to make people excited.

And sure, they're all pretty serviceable for the most part, but at 2:25, there's one shot where Smith's character throws a gun to his partner Lawrence, the camera following the gun closely, and as goofy as it is, I can't help but be won over by it. It's not the most beautiful shot in the world, but it's fun, a word that I feel is sorely missing in a lot of movies these days.

Outside of Smith and Lawrence, the cast will also include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn and Joe Pantoliano. You'll also possible be getting a taste of what Batgirl, the film that Warner Bros. shelved just for a tax write-off, as on directorial duties for Bad Boys 4 are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, a pair of directors that also helmed 2020's Bad Boys for Life.

The trailer also confirmed that Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be releasing June 7, just a few short months away.