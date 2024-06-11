Arcane season 2 just got its first full trailer... just as Netflix confirms it's the "final chapter"

Netflix has finally released a full trailer for Arcane season 2, and while it's looking good, it comes with some news that might disappoint some.

Now, before you can get too upset, this first teaser trailer for Arcane season 2 does still say that it's coming in November, so you don't have to worry about that. But according to Netflix, it's "the final chapter of Arcane." Yes, I know a lot of you loved the first season, and will likely go on to love the second, but there is some good news for you that like the broader world of League of Legends! Co-creator Christian Linke also shared that "Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche" in a recent League of Legends developer update.

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

The second season looks like it's picking up where things left off, which I won't spoil for you if you haven't managed to check it out yet, but it did see Vi going on the hunt for her sister Jinx. As you can see in the trailer above, the two will clearly end up having a reunion, though a loving one it is not. Animation wise, things are looking just as beautiful once more, as a big part of the draw for many was the show's great 3D style.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's been no hint from either Riot or Netflix as to what part of Runeterra will be adapted into an animated series next, you'll probably have to wait until after Arcane season 2 to hear about that, but at least you'll be able to pick up the first season on DVD or Blu-ray later this year.