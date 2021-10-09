Apex Legends is getting into the Halloween spirit with the Monsters Within event

Many games dive right into the season’s festivities with dress up items and limited time features, and Apex Legends is no exception.

Starting October 12 and running to November 2, you can participate in the Monsters Within event, where you will strive to conquer the Encore Arenas map, earn special event-limited cosmetic sets, and grab some bundles off the store.

When it comes to fighting it out, you will head over to Seer’s home planet Boreas and battle on the Encore Arenas map. According to Respawn Entertainment, the layout features two high-ground power positions

On one side, there is the VIP Lounge with a platform that provides direct combat and flank options in the interior sections.

The other side features the Performance Stage where you will need support fire from teammates to control the area. Here. the flanks on top of the seat ramps are wide and exposed.

Then, there’s the middle of Encore which lacks high ground positions and separates the stage and the lounge platform.

You will be pleased to know that during its last week, Shadow Royale will return. This is a "darker version" of the Apex Games and is overseen by Revenant. In it, all slain Legends respawn in Shadow-Form to help their remaining squadmates. Shadow lives are infinite, and your squad's not eliminated until the last living Legend falls.

During the event you will need to complete challenges in order to acquire weekly rewards, which include Apex packs, an event pack, and a new Loba skin. New to the event are special limited edition Monsters Within Packs. These will run you 400 Apex Coins, and you can get an Event Thematic Pack that’s guaranteed to have a non-dupe event-limited item.

The new thematic event will introduce 40 new items around the Monsters Within theme. Monsters Within items can always be crafted with crafting metals. After two seasons, crafting metal costs of Monsters Within Items may be reduced.

Some classic skins from previous Halloween events will be available on the Apex Store including Wraith’s “Mistress of Evil” and Crypto’s “Deadly Byte” skins.

A sale on bundles will be live until November 1 to celebrate Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos for those who know Spanish. Here you will find the new Muerte Rapida Bonus Bundle with the Epic “Muerte Rapida” skin, Epic “Altar Ego” banner frame, a matching Rare “Flirting with Death” skin for the Volt and 2 Octane Packs. Each is guaranteed to have at least one Octane item.

And three other related bundles are returning to the Store: the Loba Banshee Bundle with her Epic “Banshee Queen” skin and matching Epic “Ready to Pounce” Prowler, the Darkside for Gibraltar with the “Darkside” Legendary skin, and “Moonlight Bash” for the EVA-8, and Bangalore’s Soldado de la Muerte bundle with Legendary “La Catrina and “Soldado de la Muerte” skins and the Legendary Mastiff “Boomstick”.

You can opt to get them all in the Dia de Los Muertos bundle, which comes with 15 Apex Packs.

Have fun.