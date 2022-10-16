An indie dev brought the fake Simpsons Waterworld game to life

The Simpsons is full of weird jokes, occasionally some of them are about video games, like the time Millhouse played a Waterworld game. And now you can play it!

If you haven't seen it, Waterworld stars Kevin Costner, and is a post-apocalyptic world way off in the year 2500, where water levels have risen so high every continent is underwater. In an episode of The Simpsons called The Springfield Files, Millhouse plays an arcade game adaptation of the film, having to pay 40 quarters, a regular amount to play for an arcade game. And now indie dev Macaw45 has made it actually playable, as it was just a small joke in the original episode.

"I've always been fascinated by the fake videogames that were occasionally seen in The Simpsons, and the Waterworld one always stuck out to me as a kid," explains Macaw45 in the game page's description. "Of course it's just a short joke poking fun at how expensive the production of the movie was at the time, but this fake game itself with its gigantic Kevin Costner character on the screen who takes a single step before the machine asks for more quarters always made me so eager to know 'what would be beyond that one screen you see in the show."

Macaw45 did add some of their own interpretation by going further than what was originally shown, as mentioned in the description, building a more fleshed out Waterworld game for all to enjoy.

Funnily enough, this isn't actually the first Waterworld video game that exists. In fact, there were four Waterworld games made, if you can believe it, one for the SNES, one for the Game Boy, one for PC, and for the tech of the future, the Virtual Boy, each of which were different from one another, so there's plenty to choose from if you're planning a Waterworld themed evening.