Age of Empires 4 trailer takes a look at the Holy Roman Empire and Moscow campaign

A new Age of Empires 4 video was shown off during gamescom Opening Night Live.

In it, we were given a look at the Holy Roman Empire faction and the Rise of Moscow campaign.

One of the most beloved real-time strategy games out there,the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows Store, and Steam.

Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in stunning 4K visual fidelity, allowing you to build cities, manage resources, and lead your troops to battle on land and at sea in four distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance.

With various campaigns, you can relive Joan of Arc's qquest to defeat the English, or command Mongol troops as Genghis Khan in his conquest across Asia.

You can also hop online to compete, cooperate or spectate with up to seven of your friends in PVP and PVE multiplayer modes.

If you are new to the series, there is a tutorial system that teaches the essence of real-time strategy and a story mode for beginners to play campaigns with relative ease.

It's out on October 28.