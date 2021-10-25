Age of Empires 4 is releasing later this week, and with its embargo having been lifted today, there are numerous reviews of the highly anticipated RTS title popping up across the internet. Ahead of its release, we thought it best to compile a list of review scores to help you judge whether the game should be your next big buy (or Game Pass download)!

Age of Empires 4 is the latest release in the much beloved historical RTS series, published by Microsoft Studios and heading to PC October 28. Age of Empires 4 puts you in the commanding role of numerous civilisations present during the middle ages as you play out large battles, rule over your kingdom, and conquer.

The game promises to be a sorely desired cocktail of intense strategic gameplay and army management with those for a taste for the RTS genre.

The VG247 review - A safe, but absorbing real-time strategy game that respects its history 3/5.

“Age of Empires 4 is as multifaceted as the events it depicts. It’s more ambitious than other AoE games in handling its content and inspirations, but also far more reserved in changing the fundamentals. There’s no need to change what works already, though a few additional gameplay flourishes could have helped AoE 4 feel more fresh and exciting,” wrote Josh Broadwell in our review.

The review scores are as follows: