Activision Blizzard would like to know your thoughts on crypto and NFTs

It looks like Activision Blizzard has sent out a survey asking players about their thoughts and feelings on things like cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Sometime last week, a survey from Activision Blizzard on YouGov went out asking players their various thoughts on topics related to gaming (thanks, GameRant). The survey was shared by Twitter user Okage Tadaka, and for the most part it has pretty standard categories. While the specific questions weren't shared in the post, we can see categories like ultra or photorealistic graphics, cloud streaming gaming, game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, and cross-play options. Unsurprisingly though, there were also categories for play-to-earn gaming, and NFTs.

The play-to-earn category specifically references earning cryptocurrency, NFTs, or real currency, so Activision Blizzard is clearly keeping players' options broad. Tadaka noted that he wrote "very disinterested" in relation to crypto and NFTs in games, a sentiment generally shared by a lot of people.

Weirdly though, when Andy Robinson of VGC posted a tweet covering the survey, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra responded saying "No one is doing NFTs." Ybarra didn't explain beyond this single tweet, despite receiving a large number of replies asking why Activision Blizzard is polling the topic at all if the company isn't doing them. After all, there is a difference between making NFTs and thinking about making them.

Activision Blizzard isn't the only big gaming company that's interested in making NFTs of course. Just recently, Sega said that NFTs are a "natural extension" of the future of gaming. The company thinks the same of cloud gaming, though NFTs are the bigger concern given the large amounts of energy that is used in their creation. And in a letter from Square Enix's president Yosuke Matsuda, he thinks that play to contribute incentives will be something that incentivises more play from players.