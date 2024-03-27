If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CAST ANOTHER DAY

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Bond? No raised eyebrows from Mr GoldenEye

That's one Bond in the Bullet Train actor's corner.

Promotional image of Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, his tie is loose and he's stood in front of a fire. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is sat on a train in Bullet Train looking slightly annoyed.
Image credit: Eon Productions/ MGM/ Sony Pictures
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

As speculation grows over Aaron Taylor-Johnson's casting as the next James Bond, Pierce Brosnan shares his thoughts on the potential fresh face.

Most people probably think of Daniel Craig when they think of James Bond these days, mostly because 1. he is the current incarnation, and 2. he's had the longest consecutive stint as 007. Of course, if you're around my age (which isn't that old, to be clear), you probably would have grown up with Pierce Brosnan as the leading man. It's been a couple of decades since he's been in the role, but the actor recently spoke about Taylor-Johnson's potential casting on RTE Radio 1's The Ray D'Arcy Show, and he had nothing but supportive words.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," Brosnan said about Taylor-Johnson as Bond. The two have actually worked together, with Brosnan going on to note this himself, saying, "One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it. So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

At this point in time, it's still unconfirmed as to whether Taylor-Johnson is actually in the running or not, though a recent report from The Sun claims he was signing the contract to take up the role as soon as last week. Whether that has come to pass, or if there's still negotiations to come, it's only a matter of time until we learn the truth. After all, there's only so long Craig can keep making these things, and it certainly looks like he's having more fun as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out films.

Fran thinks that Taylor-Johnson would be pretty great as Bond though, even if it doesn't pan out - but the actor is in a pretty good spot career-wise, so who else but him would make sense?

