A Quiet Place: Day One's first trailer promises to show you how "our world went quiet"

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is here, offering a look at what happened the day the series' alien invasion took place.

Since the first A Quiet Place back in 2018, we haven't seen much of the day the sci-fi horror film's aliens arrived on earth, apart from a flashback at the start of A Quiet Place Part 2. Where the first two films focused on the Abbott family, the parents being portrayed by Emily Blunt and her real-life husband John Krasinski, this prequel will introduce us to a selection of new characters, again offering a pretty star-studded cast. Top of the billing is Lupita Nyong'o, no stranger to horror having appeared in Jordan Peele's Us, and probably best known for her role in Black Panther, who's joined by actors like Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Denis O'Hare (True Blood). There will be at least one familiar face, though, as Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator) is returning as his character from Part 2.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming prequel above, which you probably won't be surprised to discover has about three words total said aloud in the whole thing. With there being so little dialogue, there's obviously not too much indication as to what is actually going on, but the big thing is obviously that we'll get a more in depth look as to what the average joe went through the day the aliens arrived.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Krasinski served as director on the first two films, though this time those duties will be fulfilled by Michael Sarnoski (Pig), though the actor is still attached to the series, returning as a producer alongside Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

You'll still have to wait a few more months for A Quiet Place: Day One, is it's currently planned to release in cinemas June 28, later this year.