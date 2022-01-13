If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

DEATHLOOP WITH EIGHT

2022 DICE Awards: Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart leads with nine nominations

The AIAS has announced nominees for the 25th annual DICE Awards.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has provided a list of nominees for its 25th Annual DICE Awards. The winners will be revealed at a 25th Anniversary Awards ceremony, and livestreamed by the official media partner, IGN, on February 24.

Fifty-nine games released in 2021 received nominations with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart recieveing nine nominations, followed by Deathloop with eight nominationsm. Inscryption and It Takes Two earned six nods each, and Returnal recived five niminations. Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village each have four nods.

Game of the Year nominuees are Deathloop, Inscryption, It Takes Two, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.

Below you will find the full list of nominees.

25th Annual DICE Awards nominees

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Deathloop – Colt Vahn
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet
  • Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death's Door
  • It Takes Two
  • MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

  • GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • YUKI

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Death's Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon UNITE

Online Game of the Year

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch