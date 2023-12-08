If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
1080° Snowboarding, Jet Force Gemini, and Harvest Moon 64 added to Switch Online + Expansion Pack library

Three new games to play.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A new batch of Nintendo 64 games has been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion library.

The games are 1080° Snowboarding, Jet Force Gemini, and Harvest Moon 64.

Nintendo 64 - December 2023 Game Updates

In Harvest Moon 64, you’ve inherited your grandfather’s farm near Flower Bud village. As the new farmer in town, not only will you be busy farming, but you will also have plenty of activities to engage in. You will sell your crops, raise and care for livestock, visit the shops, get to know the other townsfolk, and more. You can even find someone with whom to spend your life and start a family.

1080° Snowboarding features five boarders to choose from, each with special attributes and tricks, and the board down the mountain across several game modes including Match Race, Trick Attack, and 2P Versus. You can play solo or online, and perform impressive tricks.

The Rare-developed Jet Force Gemini is the third game added to the service. In the game, the galaxy is being infested by the evil Mizar and his horde of Drones. It's up to Juno, Vela, and their faithful dog Lupus to find Mizar’s lair to save the day. You can play the adventure solo and explore more than ten cosmic locations, or pair up with a friend in two-player co-op mode. Plus, the game supports up to four players in Battle Mode.

To access the games, a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership and Nintendo Account are required to access Nintendo 64 games. There is a free seven-day trial available that automatically converts to one-month auto-renewing membership at the then-current price unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. If you decide to keep your membership, it will run you $49.99 for 12 months, which is just over $4 per month.

