Combine this amazing Xbox Series S Prime Day deal with Xbox Game Pass and you'll have the best value in gaming

We've got a brilliant Xbox Prime Day deal for you, here. If you want what is probably the best value gaming option available right now, this Prime Day Xbox Series S price drop is ideal. Add on an Xbox Game Pass membership and you'll have hundreds of games at your fingertips.

The Xbox Series S will typically set you back $296.25 / £229.99, but we’ve found one offer that can save you approximately £80 / $100 of that price, provided that you’re a Prime member!

Available on Amazon to Prime members only, you can purchase a certified, refurbished Xbox Series S for £149.99 or $193.20, which is an absolute steal if you ask me.

This specific model has been put through a rigorous certification process; it has been tested to ensure it’s working properly, and it’s been inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality. As a result, it has been refurbished to its original specifications for electric performance, but the unit itself may have cosmetic imperfections. Either way, with a grand discount, you can’t do too wrong.

The Xbox Series S best selling point is that it’s a more affordable version of the Xbox Series X. It’s perfectly capable of playing some of the biggest and best titles out there, although it does lack a disc drive. That said, if you’ve an Xbox Game Pass subscription, this’ll hardly be a problem.

All in all, if you’re looking for a small but powerful console, be it for your own gaming habits or as a gift for someone close to you, the price for an Xbox Series S rarely gets better than this.

