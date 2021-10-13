World War 3 closed beta test kicks off on November 25

A closed beta test for World War 3, the reworked tactical online FPS, will start on November 25.

According to developer The Farm 51, the closed beta test will remain available until the open beta launhces sometime in March 2022. After the test, the game will switch over to a free-to-play distribution model.

The tester will feature four maps across two different modes. Players will fight on the battlefields of Berlin, Warsaw, Polyarny, and Moscow, and a range of customization options will also be available, with samples of gear and weapons available.

If you want in on the closed test, you can pre-order CBT Packs that guarantee access and also include in-game items. If you bought the game during the Early Access period before October 4, you are automatically eligible for participation in the closed test. Additionally, you will be credited with an exclusive item pack and a Lieutenant Pack worth $49.99 as thanks for your early support of the project.

CBT Packs are available at various pricing tiers, and there is also a limited, President Pack available to one single buyer. Though it's only available at the high price of $5,000,000, MY.GAMES has committed to working with whoever purchases the pack to create a war film starring the Pack’s owner. The buyer will also have a hand in designing a future in-game map based on a real-world location of their choosing. Additionally, they will receive an exclusive in-game avatar and golden weapon skin.

The Veteran Alpha Test held in September demonstrated a renewed focus on World War 3 with renewed maps, overhauled gunplay, revamped character animations, and a wide array of improvements to performance and game stability. In addition to reworked existing content, the studio has plans to add new content such as weapons, maps, and other features.

When it first went into Early Access in October 2018, the game was plagued with stability issues, bugs, and problems with the game's core mechanics such as movement, shooting, and map design. To combat the issues, The Farm 51 performed a massive overhaul on the game, so much so, it seems an entirely new title, and it re-introduced the game with these changes in July of this year.