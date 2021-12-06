We’ve finally made it to the Last Hours of Verdansk event, which acts as a one-day send off to Verdanks before we head off to the Pacific with the new Warzone map.

For those looking to snatch a last minute reward before Verdanks goes, or just want to experience a few more matches of their favourite map, this new event is a tricky one to win. To help out, we’ve written up this guide detailing all the new features, and how you can use them to come out on top!

Last Hours of Verdanks is a trios playlist with Rebirth Island respawn enabled for the first half of the match. However, it also introduces some unique features, including crashed planes, bombing runs, and a fiinal bunker to secure.

Last Hours of Verdanks: Crashed Planes

Throughout the early portion of the match, planes will start crashing around the map in random locations. Once they do, they’ll be marked on the map for any team of three to pick up, and thus make obvious battlegrounds for those looking to collect the spoils.

Once a team has secured the area, they can open a special crate containing Crashed Plane Contracts. These grant massive rewards for those who get to them first, so be sure to make your way to these crashed planes quickly if you want an advantage over other players.

Last Hours of Verdanks: Bombing Runs

Once you’ve made it to the fourth circle, rebirth is disabled and players will have to secure one of the WW2 bunkers on the map. While this is happening, bombing runs are a constant threat on the surface of Verdansk, so either stick to buildings or secure the bunker early to get ahead of the game.

You’ll be given a heads up as to where these bombing runs will take place, but after a while they’ll become so numerious it becomes perillious to stay outside. The way to overcome this hurdle? Get to the WW2 bunkers as soon as possible. Once you do, you don’t need to worry about the outside world, and can focus solely on the other players inside.

Last Hours of Verdanks:Securing the WW2 bunker

The final stage of the Last Hours of Verdansk event has your team secure a WW2 bunker from other players. Once this starts, you’ll see a meter appear at the top of the screen indicating the progress a team has made towards securing this objective.

As a reminder, the bunkers can be found near Array, Boneyard and airport. After a circle or two, you should be able to figure out which bunker will be the final one. Make your way there ahead of time if you’re feeling confident!

Once a team has secured the bunker, or wiped out all the other teams, they’ll win the match. Obviously, the most critical piece of advice for this stage is to get to the bunker early. You don’t want to be caught out rushing into one of the entrances - as they’ll likely be ambush spots where you can get shot from both inside and outside the objective area.

If you can, try and secure a loadout that best suits the close-quarters bunkers. A powerful SMG is your best bet, but a shotgun or akimbo pistols won’t go too badly either. The key is for your team to get comfortable in the bunker before the rush to get inside starts - that way you’ve got an advantage over those late to the party.

Last Hours of Verdanks:Rewards

For simply taking part in a the Last Hours of Verdansk event, you can earn yourself the “I was There” calling card. However, we know what you’re looking for… you want to know what you get for taking first place!

For doing just that, you get another calling card. This one obviously being far more exclusive and a flex to everyone else you run into playing Warzone.

Activision Blizzard, the publishers of Warzone, are currently in the middle of a legal battle against the state of California due to reports of sexual harrasment in the workplace. Lately, six US state treasurers have pressured Activision Blizzard to respond to its sexual harassment scandal.