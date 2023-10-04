If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Warcraft Rumble brings the chaos to mobile on November 3

Collect your favorite Warcraft heroes and wage battles on the go.

Warcraft Rumble
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Warcraft Rumble, the mobile action strategy game set within the Warcraft universe, is set to release on November 3 during BlizzCon 2023.

Announced in 2022, the game has you controlling over 65 collectible Minis to battle in frantic melee skirmishes. Play in multiple modes, including the single player campaign, going head-to-head in epic PvP battles, and more.

This video discusses Warcraft Rumble's dungeons, campaigns, PvP, and more.

Formerly known as Warcraft Arclight Rumble, the game blends strategy and tower defense and features objectives like capturing Guard Towers and Meeting Stones so that you can move you Minis closer to an objective. You will also need to make use of Leaders who possess special abilities allowing them to turn the tide of battle.

With Leaders, playing to their strengths will be important so you will want to experiment with different ones to adjust your strategy or replay maps for additional rewards. Leaders fall into the Alliance, Horde, Beast, Blackrock, and Undead categories and each can aid in either defense, healing, stealths, spells, or use other abilities.

After each battle, you'll gain experience and level up your Minis and unlock the ability to use game-changing talents. You will also unlock multiple modes such as Heroic Campaign, Arclight Surge, and Dungeons.

There's more to Warcraft Rumble than that, so you'll want to head through the link and find out all there is to know on the upcoming mobile game.

