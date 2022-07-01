VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.6: Best game someone not in the know would think you'd made up

Someone please save me from writing something here every week. Is there a not an AI capable of doing this, albeit without my amazing sense of humour? We’ve got games that let you explore procedurally generated worlds! Someone procedurally generate some words for me! On that happy note, the VG247 The Best Games Ever Podcast returns, with episode 6. This week I was concerned that we’d be unable to put ourselves in the shoes of the average plebeian, what with us being superstar games journo types, but my fear was unwarranted. That’s right, it’s time for the Best Game Someone Not In The Know Would Think You’d Made Up.

We’ve got some details on the show’s content below (if you want to get a refresher before heading to the comments to make a wonderful, considered post), so if you want to avoid spoilers, don’t scroll past this fan-made creation of what a Mario film starring a hybrid Chris Bratt/Chris Pratt would look like with a cameo from Wayne Rooney (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Best Game Someone Not In The Know Would Think You’d Made Up

This is the topic of Episode six of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast. Here’s a rundown of who picked what.

Tom – Mount Your Friends

A real classic of the Xbox Live Arcade era, back on the Xbox 360 days. This multiplayer party game asked you to master a tricky individual limb control scheme to climb up your friends and reach a higher point than they did. It’s a nailed-on all-timer, this, but did it win this very particular category?

Alex – Katamari Damacy

When you think of quirky video games, Katamari Damacy is likely right near the top of your brain. This joyful game is essentially built around one simple idea: roll up objects to make a huge ball. That's it really. And it’s brilliant. It helps that the game has one of the best soundtracks ever and that you can now play a version of it on pretty much every platform available.

Connor – Dong Dong Never Die

Right, Connor isn’t here to explain this to me, so just watch the video above. It’s a fighting game that is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Enough said.

