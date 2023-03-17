VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.43: The best game that takes ten or more hours to get good

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 43 - The best game that takes ten or more hours to get good.

Let's face it: games are too long these days. I'm over 160 hours into Assassin's Creed Valhalla and I still haven't finished the bloody thing. But, perhaps worse than games that outstay their welcome are games that don't even get to the good part until you've put in a few shifts.

The post child for this phenomenon is, of course, Final Fantasy XIII, a game which infamously funnels you down a narrow corridor for 30 or so gruelling hours before depositing you into a beautiful open world area for the game's penultimate act. Alex described it beautifully in this week's podcast as a sewage pipe that leads to an ocean. But, surprising everyone, Final Fantasy XIII wasn't actually his pick for this topic. To find that out, you'd best listen to it. It's fortunate then that there are several ways to do so on this very web page. So strap in for a mercifully short 30 minutes of VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast, the only podcast called that.

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Sherif Saed, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Football Manager

The early game in Football Manager is all about getting ready for primetime, and it's by far the least thrilling part.

Alex - Spore

Spore had a huge marketing push back in 2008, and was promised to be the Will Wright game to end all Will Wright games. Alas, it's not remembered as one of his best, and that's largely due to the first act being a lot weaker than the endgame.

Sherif - S.T.A.L.K.E.R

Resident acronym expert Sherif reminds us today of STALKER, a game that was hugely ahead of its time, but took a while to really *click* with most players, partly due to its relentlessly bleak atmosphere. But in a world where games like Sons of the Forest are breaking records on Steam, and a sequel on the way, perhaps it's time to revisit this classic with fresh eyes.

