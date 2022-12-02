VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.28: The best game to play while you wait for Starfield

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 28 - the best game to play while you wait for Starfield.

This week's topic has come about because of two things:

Firstly, we're desperate to do anything Starfield related because we are a games website and people click on articles about Starfield. But, rudely, it hasn't come out yet, so we have to get creative. I say creative. I mean, we have to go on about it on podcasts and things.

Secondly, we're scraping the barrell and letting Jim pick them now, and he won't ever shut up about Star Trek or Morrowind, so obviously he won't shut up about Bethesda's upcoming blend of those things either. It's like they're making a game for him specifically, as if he deserves it. Where's my Bethesda game about stuff I like? Why can't I have an open world RPG about, I don't know, pining for Project Gotham Racing and watching Lovejoy, or whatever it is I do?

This is definitely Tom writing this and not Jim Trinca pretending to be Tom, I just want to make that clear.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Here's Chris Bratt in Star Trek as depicted by a fan (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry (me), Alex Donaldson, Dom Peppiatt, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Alex - No Man's Sky

Alex chose this because it's an open world game set in space. Hahaha. Loser.

Dom - FTL

Dom has this to say about FTL, a rubbish game that should have lost: “I have never let myself gamble; I’m too compulsive, and I have an addictive personality. So I scratch that itch with other things – 1000+ lifetime hours in Binding of Isaac say hello. So if I want to placate the craving in my brain for risk/reward and harvest that lovely dopamine payoff, I use games… and what better way to prime my mind for Starfield than a space game that gives me intermittent rewards, keeps things random (but logical), and makes failure feel fair. FTL: Faster Than Light is a phenomenal, top-tier video game… that just so happens to be about space exploration and science.”

Tom (me) - Morrowind

I don't even like Morrowind. I just chose it because Jim loves it and I wanted to win the podcast for once. This is the only bit of this that Tom actually wrote.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way so we can avoid these sorts of disasters in future.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.